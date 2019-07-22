Aurora police investigate woman’s early Monday morning death in north Aurora

AURORA | Aurora homicide detectives are investigating the death of an Aurora woman in the 1700 block of Clinton Street early Monday morning, according to Aurora police.

Officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 22 to the 1700 block of Clinton Street after dispatchers received reports of “an injured person” in the area, police said.

First-responders found a woman with a serious injury, the details of which police did not disclose. The woman later died at a local hospital.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman after notifying her family.

The Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is now investigating this death.

People with potential information related to this suspected crime are encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6113.

Informants wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.