Rangeview High School security guard accused of sexually assaulting student during alleged relationship

AURORA | Local authorities have arrested a 28-year-old Rangeview High School security guard on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, Aurora police announced late Friday.

Aurora police arrested James Dolmas, a campus monitor at Rangeview, earlier in the day on July 12. Dolmas has so far been charged with a pair of felonies: sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and sexual exploitation of a child, according to police.

Investigators believe Dolmas was involved in a relationship with an Aurora Public Schools student, according to a letter Rangeview principal Lisa Grosz sent to families.

“This allegation is deeply disturbing, and my focus will remain on supporting our Rangeview community,” Grosz wrote.

The district has placed Dolmas on administrative leave.

While Dolmas was most recently working at Rangeview, he has worked at multiple schools in APS since 2010, police said.

It’s currently unclear where else Dolmas has worked.

Dolmas underwent a Colorado Bureau of Investigation background check when he was hired, according to Grosz. The check came back clean.

Dolmas has been listed as a witness or victim in more than a dozen cases filed with the Aurora Police Department since 2014, according to police records. The cases appear to be tied to his security work with the local school district.

Campus monitors are tasked with supervising students, enforcing behavior protocols, escorting visitors and unruly students, and removing disruptive students from class, among other duties, according to a current job posting on the APS website.

Dolmas was also listed as the suspect in a case involving the distribution of “obscene material” in March, according to police records.

Aurora police are currently holding Dolmas without bond.

People who believe they may have been victimized by Dolmas are encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6153.

Rangeview will have counselors available to students and staff at the school in the coming days.