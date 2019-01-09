Aurora police arrest man who fired gun, ran from officers near Rangeview High School

AURORA | Aurora Police have arrested a man who reportedly fired a gun and led police on a short foot chase near Rangeview High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting shots fired near the Courtyards at Buckley Apartments on the 17100 block of East Adriatic Place, according to Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Responding officers then pursued a suspect on a foot before detaining and arresting Hekima Ransom-Force, 19.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, but officers do believe shots were fired in the central Aurora neighborhood, according to police. Longshore did not specify whether the arresting officers found Ransom-Force with a weapon.

Ransom-Force has initially been charged with felony menacing, according to Longshore.

Ransom-Force has not been arrested in Colorado since turning 18 years old, according to preliminary Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

However, online records indicate he was charged in a case in 2010, although that case would not appear in Ransom-Force’s current CBI file because he would have been charged as a juvenile. Only charges filed against adults are immediately available to the public.

Rangeview High School was briefly placed on a secure perimeter following the incident, but that status had been lifted as of Tuesday evening.