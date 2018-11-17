Aurora mom strikes, kills 1-year-old son while backing out of driveway

AURORA | A mother backing out of her east Aurora driveway struck and killed her 1-year-old son Friday morning, according to Aurora police.

Police said the incident appears to have been an accident.

Police responded to the Shell gas station near the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Alameda Parkway at about 10:15 a.m. Friday morning after receiving reports of a child being hit by a vehicle.

Officers at the gas station met a woman who had driven there with an injured child in her car, according to officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Longshore said the woman immediately called 911 after realizing she had hit her son with her car. While on the phone with dispatchers, she began driving to the nearest hospital.

Dispatchers then told her to stop at the Shell station to meet police and fire officials who had originally been ordered to respond to the woman’s home near the intersection of South Uravan Street and East Kentucky Avenue.

“We’re assuming in a frantic, highly emotional state, she just started driving to the hospital with her injured child,” Longshore said. “While on the phone with 911, they directed her to that gas station because police and fire were already en route.”

Officers rendered first aid to the young boy before firefighters drove him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

“This incident appears to be a heartbreaking accident,” police wrote on the department blog Friday evening. “Aurora Police detectives will continue to investigate this thoroughly and determine if criminal charges are appropriate.”