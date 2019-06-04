Aurora mobile home park quandary ends with rezoning to a new future

AURORA | The more than 20 acres of mobile home park that was once home to more than 100 low-income families in north Aurora will likely be turned into a mixed-use development in the future.

Aurora City Council members decided in a 6-4 vote early Tuesday morning to rezone the former Denver Meadows Mobile Home Park, which formally closed May 31, to a transit-oriented development district. The rezoning allows for new development to take place, but there aren’t any formal plans yet.

The hearing came after a years-long battle between residents and owner Shawn Lustigman, who originally asked for the rezoning in July 2016. Council members unanimously approved tabling that previous decision. In an agreement Aurora Mayor Bob LeGare worked out earlier this year, Lustigman was promised a zoning hearing in exchange for $300,000 in relocation assistance for the remaining park residents who said they didn’t have another affordable housing option in the Denver metro region.

LeGare said during the council meeting that two families had not collected their portion of the $300,000. Council members also previously approved $10,000 for 18 families in the park, located north of East Colfax Ave., between the Anschutz Medical Campus and I-225.

Council members Nicole Johnston, Angela Lawson, Allison Hiltz and Crystal Murillo voted against the re-zoning. Some of those members said they were dissenting against the decision because of the lack of affordable housing that comes along with the measure.

Other members, like Francoise Bergan, said there would be no possibility of incorporating affordable housing into new plans if the rezoning didn’t take place.

Murillo said she’d like to see a similar approach to the soon-to-be vacant land as a project in Charlottesville, Virginia, that is utilizing an opportunity zone to build a mixed-income mobile home park. The Denver Meadows Mobile Home Park also sits on land in an opportunity zone, which leverages federal tax incentives for economic development.