Aurora man sentenced to 47 years in prison for murdering, menacing 68-year-old father in 2015

AURORA | An Aurora man convicted of murdering his father in 2015 was sentenced to 63 years in prison in Adams County District Court Monday.

Jason Paul Beamer, 40, was convicted in October of menacing and murdering his 68-year-old father, Robert Beamer, according to press release issued by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

On Nov. 17, 2015, Westminster police responded to a 911 call directing them to a residence at 7250 Newton St. Officers there found the elder Beamer “beaten and covered in blood,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Robert Beamer suffered multiple injuries to his ribs, face and brain, prosecutors said. He died at a local hospital as a result of his injuries.

The younger Beamer also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault of a peace officer in a separate case, according to prosecutors. That incident occurred while he was in custody at the Adams County jail, records indicate.

Jason Beamer has a lengthy criminal record spanning several jurisdictions, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records. He’s faced a variety of charges since 2010, including assault, fraud and possessing drug paraphernalia.

In 2017, he was convicted of indecently exposing himself and masturbating in jail, records show. And in March of this year, he was charged with smuggling contraband into jail.

Jason Beamer was technically sentenced to 11 years in prison for the jailhouse assault, and 47 years in prison for the murder of his father, CBI records show.

Combined with a five-year sentence for the menacing charge, a district court judge sentenced him to a combined 63 years in prison in both cases.