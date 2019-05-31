Aurora man sentenced to 18 years in prison following conviction on child porn charges

AURORA | A 39-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the local division of the FBI announced Thursday.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Ryan Charles McCraw, 39, to 18 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release on May 30 in Denver.

“This sentence sends a strong message to those who sexually exploit our children that law enforcement will aggressively investigate their harmful and disturbing actions,” Dean Phillips, FBI Denver special agent in charge, said in a statement.

Prosecutors said McCraw, who was originally indicted in October 2017, chatted with young boys from across the metro area in online chat rooms. He held months-long conversations with the children, soliciting sexually explicit images from them. He also picked them up in his car, drove them to his Aurora home and engaged in sex acts with them.

For more than a year, McCraw continued this cycle, filming and taking still photographs of the boys. He made online posts indicating he had “trained” 12 other boys, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The victims of child pornography production must be made to carry the harm they cause with them,” U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason Dunn said in a statement. “Mr. McCraw will now be spending a long time in federal prison to account for that harm. We particularly want to thank the investigators who helped bring this man to justice.”

Police in Aurora and Longmont, as well as prosecutors from the 20th Judicial District in Boulder, assisted in the investigation, according to federal investigators.