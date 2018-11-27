Aurora lawmakers push ahead with infill development program; fund Sister Cities effort

AURORA | A program to entice developers to utilize infill spaces in north Aurora will continue for another two years.

Aurora City Council members decided unanimously Monday to extend that program for another two years — it was set to expire Dec. 31, 2018 or by the time the $250,000 funding ran out. There’s currently $186,000 remaining in the fund.

Developers were slow to take advantage of an infill incentive program in older parts of Aurora, but city staff say that’s changing.

The program was created in 2016 to “focus on smaller scale, commercial and residential projects” within a set boundary, starting at Quincy Avenue to the south and stretching to near I-70 to the north. Tower Road acts a border to the east, and extends to areas around Havana Street to the west.

Those parcels are required to be no more than 10 acres, “where the land along at least 75 percent of the boundaries of the proposed subdivision has been developed for a period of at least 25 years,” according to the 2016 ordinance.

A funding cap of $25,000 is set on projects included in the program. City staff report that eight applications have been submitted for the incentive, seven have been approved.

Council members are also formally approved service agreements with Aurora Sister Cities International, allocating $112,000, and Visit Aurora, allocating approximately $1.8 million, and unanimously approved an annexation of approximately 538 acres to be used for industrial and retail purposes.