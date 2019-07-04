Aurora July 4 extravaganza offers fun and fireworks up close at City Hall

AURORA | No need to spend money to annoy your neighbors with illegal fireworks that make everyone “ooooooh” and “aaaaah.”

Aurora puts on a July 4 spectacular show for free at the Great Lawn of city hall, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. The fireworks, one of the largest shows in the metro area, is visible for miles.

If you want a close-up view of the rockets’ red glare, bring blankets or chairs to city hall,

This year’s city hall event features food, entertainment and craft beer.

Syndicated and School of Rock perform for the crowd before the fireworks start at about 9:30 p.m.

Festivities start at 6 p.m. Be prepared to walk a ways after nearby lots fill up.

For information, visit www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/fourth_of_july_spectacular