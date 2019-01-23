Aurora judge sentences money bail crusader to 27-day work release; will be able to leave jail during the day

AURORA | Justice reform advocate Elisabeth Epps was remanded to custody after a lengthy and at-times testy hearing in Aurora Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

But Epps, 39, won’t be in jail for long, as Presiding Municipal Judge Shawn Day granted her supervised work-release as part of a 27-day jail sentence. Epps will be able to serve her sentence during non-business hours so she can continue working to bail people out of jail across the metro area with the Colorado Freedom Fund and the Denver Justice Project.

Dozens of people attended the “imposition of sentence” hearing in Division Six of the Aurora Municipal Court Jan. 23, with about 40 people eventually jamming into the courtroom. Some attendees sat on each other’s laps and on a window sill to make room for others.

A closed-circuit feed of the courtroom was streamed into a neighboring courtroom so additional people could watch the proceedings.

Epps has been fighting a lone charge of interfering with a police investigation in Aurora city court for more than three years. The charge stems from an interaction Epps had with Aurora police at a Labor Day Weekend pool party in September 2015.

She was acquitted of two charges, but convicted of interference during a jury trial in November of 2015.

Epps appealed the verdict to district court and the state Supreme Court, which both declined to hear her case.

As Day read from a District Court Judge’s written decision to not hear the case at the higher court level, and recounted the police interaction from 2015, Epps hung her head and sobbed.

Both Day and city attorneys have been critical of Epps’ affect during previous hearings, and again criticized Epps in court Wednesday.

“She has shown a pattern throughout appeal of not following judicial respect,” Aurora City Attorney Stephen Ruddick said.

Epps’ Public Defender, Sandra Freeman, implored Day to reduce her client’s original sentence: 30 days in jail, pending good behavior. Her official sentence called for 90 days in jail, but 60 days were suspended given no additional criminal charges for one year.

Freeman filed a motion for reduction of sentence yesterday at about 2 p.m., Day said.

Freeman argued Epps has already suffered consequences from her charges, namely being unable to become licensed to practice law in Colorado despite holding a law degree and passing the state Bar Exam.

“All of these charges can and will come to the attention of the Bar,” Freeman said. “…There are consequences much broader than jail.”

Day partially agreed with Freeman’s argument, but said the case has infringed upon the court’s judicial independence, with politicians attempting to weigh in on the case.

“Judicial independence is a pillar of our country,” Day said. “…There are others in political positions that have tried to influence this court.”

Aurora City Council Members were at the courthouse before the hearing to show their support for Epps, and a Democratic State Representative wrote a supportive Facebook post for her. Former State Rep. Joe Salazar had attended at least a portion of her 2015 trial, according to Day.

Still, Day conceded Epps — who was sporting a pink tutu in the courtroom — should be able to continue her work with community members during her sentence, and credited her with three days time served. She’ll be able to leave the Arapahoe County Jail during working hours.

Epps’ status as a criminal justice reformer has continued to soar in recent years, and she has continued to bail people out of jail across the metro area, including parents on Mother’s and Father’s Day.

Last month, Epps was featured on the cover of 5280 Magazine’s “disruptor” issue. The edition is still on stands across the state.

Epps also delivered the keynote address at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Marade” in Denver on Monday. In her remarks, she needled Day and Aurora’s court system.