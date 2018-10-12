Aurora girl, 11, fends off potential abductor by biting him; suspect still at large

AURORA | An 11-year-old girl was nearly abducted on her way home from playing with a friend in central Aurora late Thursday, but managed to bite and fight off her attacker before running away, according to Aurora Police.

The would-be abductor fled the scene and is still at large, police said at a press conference Friday morning. Police said investigators are currently questioning a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the young victim was on her way home from playing with a friend near her school bus stop at the corner of East Exposition Avenue and Nome Street when a man approached her and put his hand over her mouth, police said. The girl then screamed and fought back, biting the suspect’s right ring finger. The suspect then let go of the girl and fled the area on foot, running westbound on East Exposition Avenue. The girl proceeded to run to her nearby home and called 911.

The victim described the suspect as a tall, 39-year-old white male with a thin build. The man was wearing a black coat with a hood, jeans, a backpack and black-and-white shoes. He was wearing sunglasses and a small amount of facial hair on his chin.

Police did not specify where the girl attends school, but said the encounter took place near Highline Community Elementary School.

Ernie Ortiz, investigations commander with APD, said investigators have not determined if the suspect was specifically targeting the area around the bus stop.

The girl said she thinks an older black sedan drove by during the encounter, which police said probably didn’t last for much more than a minute. The victim said the car, which was being driven by either a white or Hispanic man, was headed eastbound on East Exposition Avenue.

Police are asking the driver of the car, who is not a suspect, or anyone else with information to call the department’s tip line at 303-627-3100 or email [email protected]

“Any information we can get is important, no matter how insignificant others may feel it is, it may be just that little piece of information that can assist in placing somebody under arrest and getting a very dangerous person off the street,” Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said.

Metz said police are also asking people who may have had an “unusual encounter” in recent days or weeks to report it to police.

Metz said officers are continuing to canvas the neighborhood near Expo Park, asking neighbors for information or video surveillance footage. One neighbor already provided police with home surveillance footage of the suspect fleeing on foot.

At the press conference Friday, Metz called the victim “extraordinary” and said she acted appropriately in a traumatic situation.

“If you face a situation like this the best that you can do is fight and fight hard, and scream and scream loud,” Metz said. “Those are the kinds of things that definitely … saved this little girl from serious injury or worse.”

Ortiz said this incident should encourage parents to continuously monitor their children.

“It’s critical that parents know where their children are and have an understanding of what friends they’re playing with, any social media things that may draw them out of the home — all of those are very important,” Ortiz said. “If they’re a little bit late from coming home that should raise some alarms and concerns to make sure that they’re OK … If they’re not carrying a cell phone, that you know exactly where your child is, that’s very important.”

Metz said incidents like the one that occurred Thursday should serve as a reminder to parents to talk with their children about tough subjects, including predators or potential attackers.

“Even though these are subjects that are uncomfortable to talk about with our kids, we have to,” Metz said. “And so it’s really important to sit down with your children, talk about these kinds of situations … what they should do if they find themselves — whether it’s in a situation like this, whether it’s in an active shooter situation — we have to have those conversations.”

Between 2014 and this year, there have been 36 kidnappings of a minor reported to Aurora Police, according APD spokeswoman Crystal McCoy. She said the number of reported kidnappings has dropped in each of the past two years.