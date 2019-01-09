Aurora cops file assault, battery charges against former Broncos linebacker accused of strangling Regis Jesuit athletic director

1 of 4

AURORA | A former Denver Broncos linebacker accused of strangling an athletic director from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora last month has been charged with assault and battery by Aurora Police, according to police records attained by Sentinel Colorado.

Andra Davis, 40, is accused of choking and pushing Regis Jesuit Girls Division Athletic Director John Koslosky, 54, into a wall and against a trash can following a testy girls basketball game between Regis Jesuit and Grandview High School on Dec. 12, according to police reports detailing the incident.

Davis reportedly cornered Koslosky in a hallway near the Regis gymnasium, telling him, “you don’t put your hands on my girl,” according to narrative descriptions of the incident written by police.

The assault occurred after Davis’ daughter, Alisha, became embroiled in a scuffle on the court earlier in the basketball game.

Aurora Police officer Frank Fania, who was working off-duty at the game, pulled Davis off Koslosky with the help “of a couple of male Grandview fans,” according to the reports.

A man identified as “Ewing” in the police documents reportedly forcibly hugged Davis after the assault in an effort to restrain him and calm him down. Witness reports at the time of the incident indicated former professional basketball player and Denver Nugget Ervin Johnson helped break up the spat between Koslosky and Davis.

Koslosky said he knew Davis due to his involvement in youth basketball and “seeing Alisha develop through the years,” according to the reports.

The Regis athletic director also told police he tried to stop Davis’ assault, but the former lineman was “too strong.”

Fire personnel called to the scene treated Koslosky for injuries before he later drove himself to the hospital.

Koslosky suffered neck injury and a strained pectoral muscle as a result of the scuffle, according to police.

There were three off-duty Aurora Police officers working security at the game: Fania, Cassidee Carlson and Diana Cooley.

Several other officers later responded to the scene to help with crowd control after the game ended, police said.

The off-duty officers were hired to work at the game because of reported issues at a state tournament game between the two teams last year in which “there were issues with the crowd,” according to police.

In the waning moments of the meeting between the two teams last month, with Regis Jesuit leading by 25 points, Alisha Davis punched a Raiders player in the throat after fouling out of the game. Moments after throwing the punch, Alisha ran off the court.

She was later ejected.

The Regis Jesuit player who was punched sustained no serious injuries, Charisse Broderick King, spokeswoman for Regis Jesuit, said last month.

Live-streamed video of the basketball game shows Koslosky briefly directed Alisha to the Grandview bench in an apparent effort to de-escalate the situation. After deliberation from referees, two technical fouls were assessed to Alisha and the game continued.

Following the ejection, “(Andra) Davis jumped over several people on the stands to get to the court … and he stood by the wall,“ according to the police reports. Police then told Davis, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and his wife they could not cross to the other side of the gym.

Around that time, “several parents approached (Davis) to let him know they were unhappy about what just occurred and he should take care of it after the game.”

Shortly after those remarks, Davis followed Koslosky into a hallway beside the gym and began choking him. Several of the Aurora officers at the scene reported they were looking elsewhere, trying to control the crowd, according to the reports.

After originally declining to specify whether Koslosky would litigate the situation, Regis administrators decided to pursue charges against Andra Davis around Dec. 20, according to the reports.

Davis, now retired, played 10 seasons in the National Football League, including one with the Broncos from 2009 to the 2010. Davis is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 255 pounds, according to his player profile on nfl.com.

Davis received his formal summons at Aurora police headquarters on Jan. 4.

He is due in court at 8 a.m. on Feb. 6.