Aurora City Council delays Murphy Creek development discussion until August

AURORA | There is still no definite decision on a revised plan for a 171-acre home development in Murphy Creek. The Aurora City Council decided unanimously to move the hearing date for the previously decided item to Aug. 19 during its Monday meeting.

The proposal has been met with criticism from Murphy Creek residents who say they worry about the design of the proposed 870 units and the development’s proximity to a toxic plume.

The massive development is represented by Lennar Homes and Norris Design.

At the May 20 city council meeting, about 30 people, mostly Murphy Creek residents, attended the meeting to voice concerns about the development. Then, council members decided on an 8-1 vote to deny the plan despite a favorable recommendation from the city’s planning commission.

Only Councilman Bob Roth voted in favor.

Council member Francoise Bergan, who represents the area, called up the item to be heard again, claiming that there’s new information available about the proposed development. That’s the only way council members can bring back a measure that’s already been heard.

What that new information she referred to is unclear.