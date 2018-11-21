Aurora chiropractor convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

AURORA | An Aurora chiropractor who sexually assaulted a young girl over the course of a year and a half was found guilty of eight felony counts by an Arapahoe County jury last week.

It took the local jury about five hours to convict Craig Martin Stice, 58, in Arapahoe County District Court of all eight felony counts with which he was charged, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Stice faced four counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and four counts of sex assault on a child in a pattern of abuse.

The girl, who was introduced to the Stice through her parents, originally reported the crimes to her mother in May of last year. The abuse began when she was 8 years old.

It is unclear from a press release issued by the District Attorney’s office if the abuse occurred at Stice’s defunct chiropractor practice, which was located near the corner of South Parker Road and East Quincy Avenue, or elsewhere.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler condemned the crimes, calling the acts “evil.”

“Once again, a once-respected and trusted member of our community proves that he was never entitled to either respect or trust,” Brauchler said in a statement. “He substituted his own lascivious urgings for the innocence of a small child.”

Following a four-day trial, members of the jury returned their verdict Nov. 16.

Stice was originally arrested on a fugitive charge in Clackamas County, Oregon and later extradited to Arapahoe County to be prosecuted for the local sex crimes, according to Julie Brooks, spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Online records for Stice’s arrest in Oregon list him as being 6 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 260 pounds.

The prosecuting attorney in the case, Deputy District Attorney Tara Buchalter, praised the girl for taking the stand at trial and testifying against her abuser.

“Not only did this defendant sexually assault his victim, but he also cowardly refused to take responsibility for his actions, forcing her to recount her ordeal in front of strangers,” Buchalter said in a statement. “She found an inner courage and gave strong and truthful testimony, ensuring that this man will be held accountable and kept away from other potential victims.”

Stice’s sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 17, 2019. The chiropractor could face up to 24 years in federal prison for each of the eight charges filed against him, according to the DA’s office.

Stice is being held without bond.