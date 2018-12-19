Aurora chief said unstoppable man who died after attacking family, cops was one of the ‘most violent’ he’d ever seen

AURORA | Aurora’s police chief said that in his decades of law enforcement, he’s never witnessed the level of unstoppable violence he saw on video of three officers being attacked by an enraged man who then died during the brawl Monday night.

“This is one of the most violent episodes I have ever seen in my career,” Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz told reporters at a press conference Tuesday.

Metz called the press event to offer details of a bizarre episode that left the suspect dead after he reportedly went into a unstoppable rage, attacking first his family and then three police officers who responded to calls for help.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Arapahoe County coroner’s office, police said.

The attack began Monday at about 6:15 p.m. when residents of Willowick Apartments in the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue called dispatchers for help, saying someone in the family was attacking others inside their home.

When police arrived, they saw a black male “violently choking another male,” in the house, Metz said, recollecting the attack from what he saw on police body cams.

Metz said the attacker was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds and was very muscular.

Officers, a male and two females, first started yelling at the man to stop the attack, then they tased him.

“The taser has absolutely no impact on the this man,” Metz said.

Police repeatedly tased the attacker and used their batons to try and stop him from assailing first the residents and then police.

No matter what police did, Metz said, the man continued his violent onslaught.

“There was no impact in trying to get him to stop being violent,” Metz told reporters.

At one point, the man began choking the male officer, Metz said. Meanwhile residents in the home and other witnesses were screaming at the man to relent.

Metz said the brawl went on for seven minutes.

“It was a very prolonged, violent fight,” Metz said.

The officers called for more help, drawing about 20 additional cops to the scene, some who worked to subdue the man.

At one point after reinforcements arrived, the man “became unresponsive” during the struggle, Metz said. Officers then began to provide CPR, until firefighters arrived and continued an effort to resuscitate him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

Metz declined to speculate on what made the man not only so violent but also unstoppable.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, also at the press event, lauded Metz for drawing in Denver police and prosecutors to investigate the crime as if it had been an officer-involved shooting.

Brauchler said he, too, reviewed body-cam video and was astounded by the man’s unstoppable violence.

“This is not anything I have seen before,” Brauchler said.

Brauchler and Metz said both agencies wanted to provide transparency and accountability of the police-involved death.

Police did not say how long they expected a complete autopsy to take, but, traditionally, many tests to determine drugs or other substances can take weeks.