APS releases new calendars for 2019, 2020 school years

AURORA | The Aurora Public Schools Board of Education approved calendar dates Tuesday night for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.

The future school year calendars make some changes from the current school year, 2018-2019, but not any major changes.

See the calendars here in English or Spanish.

This year, grades 1-5 started the school year two days after grades 6-12. In the 2019-2020 year, the first day of school is Aug. 6 for grades 1-12 and Aug. 12 for kindergarten and preschool. Grades 1-12 will also begin on the same day the following school year.

In both years, students will once again enjoy a fall break in October and a spring break in late March.All holidays – Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, and Memorial Day – are honored for students and faculty. Summer break will stretch from late May to the second week of August for students.

On Tuesday night, all present school board members voted in favor of the calendar dates. One member, Dan Jorgensen, was absent.