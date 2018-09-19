APS board endorses education ballot initiative to raise taxes for school funding

AURORA | The Aurora Public Schools school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to endorse Amendment 73, a statewide tax hike for education funding that voters will consider on November ballots.

Amendment 73 would raise annual state taxes by $1.6 billion to create a state education fund. Funds would be given to school districts for public pre-K through high school education.

The revenue would stem from raised income taxes on individuals, estates and trusts with an annual income of $150,000 or higher, and lowering property tax assessment rates.

Education advocates say funding has suffered since the 2009 recession. According to the Colorado Education Association, a major teachers union, Colorado spends about $2,800 less per student than the national average.