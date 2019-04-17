APS and Cherry Creek schools closed Wednesday amid safety threat to metro schools

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District will close all schools and cancel all after-school events Wednesday, April 17 in response to a safety threat to Denver metro schools.

All classes in both APS and Cherry Creek are canceled for the day as well as all athletics and after-school programming. Pickens Tech classes in APS are also canceled for the day.

Cherry Creek officials said on Twitter Tuesday night that, while the decision will affect district families, Denver metro police agencies including the FBI Denver bureau have raised credible concerns about an individual reportedly obsessed with the Columbine school massacre who has threatened schools and is at large.

After a metro area conf call tonight I determined that All @CCSDK12 will be closed tomorrow, 4-17, due to safety concerns related to a credible threat against schools in the area. CCSD is joining other Denver metro school districts in making this decision. Safety is the priority! — Scott Siegfried (@SuptSiegfried) April 17, 2019

Denver Public Schools also announced it will close Wednesday.

The undisclosed threats led Columbine and several other high schools outside Denver to lock their doors Tuesday for nearly three hours. All students were safe, school officials said Tuesday.