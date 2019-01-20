AFFIDAVIT: Man who cut off GPS monitor before court hearing had raped, assaulted cousin with tortilla pan in Aurora last year

AURORA | A 21-year-old man who recently cut off his a GPS ankle monitor just before ditching a court hearing is accused of brutally raping and beating his cousin while she was sleeping last year, according to court records obtained by The Sentinel.

Deshawn Avila-Baros faces several sexual assault and assault charges, as well as an attempted murder charge, following a violent incident shortly before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10 at a north Aurora home.

Avila-Baros, who was 20 years old at the time of the alleged crimes, is accused of entering a locked bedroom where his female cousin was sleeping, striking her in the head with a black, metal tortilla pan, raping her, and fleeing the scene, leaving the woman severely beaten and bloodied, according to the arrest affidavit.

The document paints a grisly picture of the alleged struggle that ensued between the two family members after they spent the evening at Dorchester Social, a dance club in Downtown Denver, from the early evening on Sept. 9 until about 2 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Upon arriving back at Avila-Baros’ cousin’s apartment at 1645 Chester St. in Aurora, the two went to bed in separate bedrooms: Avila-Baros fell asleep in his cousin’s bedroom and she fell asleep in her son’s bedroom. The victim’s son was sleeping away from the home at her ex-husband’s house that night.

“She told Deshawn to sleep on her bed because it is a king-sized bed and her son’s bed is smaller and basically not as sturdy because Deshawn is a big man,” according to the arrest document.

Avila-Baros is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told detectives she had cared for Avila-Baros since he was about 15 years old when his mother kicked him out of her home.

“He was part of my family,” she told investigators. “He was my second child.”

Sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., the victim woke up to Avila-Baros lying on top of her, holding down her arms and raping her.

“She woke up screaming and trying to get him off,” according to the affidavit. Avila-Baros proceeded to strangle the victim, telling her to “stop, stop.”

The victim told investigators she was “screaming and kicking him and punching him,” and “she felt like Deshawn was going to kill her.”

She said he eventually got off of her and left in a black Mustang.

The victim later told investigators, “as he was backing up out of the room she thought she remembered he was smiling.”

Covered in blood, the victim then attempted to clean herself off and called 911. She was on the phone with dispatchers for about nine minutes, according to the affidavit.

She was eventually transported to University Hospital, where doctors determined she had “serious bodily injury,” including a “large gaping wound” on the right side of her head, a severely swollen left eye and “red marks on her neck.”

Investigators later found a “black, heavy, metal tortilla pan” that had been dented in the center and had blood on it under the victim’s son’s bed, according to the arrest document.

Avila-Baros was arrested three days after the reported attack at his mother’s home in Fort Lupton.

He was transported to the Adams County Jail, where he was incarcerated for about a week before posting a $100,000 bond on Sept. 19, according to a jail spokesperson.

He was ordered to wear the GPS ankle monitor as a part of a supervised release program. Avila-Baros was supposed to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 in Division E of the Adams County Courthouse, according to court records.

But Avila-Baros’ GPS monitor last sent a signal to law enforcement supervisors at 8:07 a.m. that morning, according to Sgt. Dan Monares with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The device indicated Avila-Baros was in the 500 block of South Perry Street in Denver.

Avila-Baros was once again taken into custody on Jan. 14, Monares wrote in an email. He was booked into the Adams County Jail at about 7:30 p.m. that evening.

Investigators did not provide details regarding how or where Avila-Baros was apprehended or possible new charges against him.

State records show Avila-Baros has been arrested multiple times in the past in both Northglenn and Fort Lupton. All of his prior charges have been related to petty and misdemeanor crimes, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and making an obscene gesture in Northglenn on Aug. 31 of last year.

Avila-Baros has once again been scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in Adams County Court.