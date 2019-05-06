A-Line train to DIA disrupted after collision between semi-tractor trailer and light-rail car

AURORA | RTD A-Line light-rail was disrupted and the intersection of Sable Boulevard and East Smith Road was shut down Monday morning after a semi-trailer truck collided with a light-rail car, according to Aurora police.

Only minor injuries were reported, although it’s unclear whether those injuries were sustained by RTD passengers.

It’s unclear how the train and semi-trailer truck collided. Up until January, flagmen were stations at all A-Line street crossings. That ended this year after an agreement was struck between RTD and federal transportation officials.

A-Line service from Union Station ends right now at the Central Park station. There, buses take passengers to the Eats 40th Avenue Station, where passengers re-board the A-Line to get to Denver International Airport.

Passengers coming from DIA take the bus from the 40th Avenue station to Central station, and reboard the train to Union Station.

The intersection will be closed “for an extended time” on Monday, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection and use Chambers Road, Interstate 70 and East Colfax Avenue as alternative routes.