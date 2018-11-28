A-Line death at Sable Boulevard could be suicide, police say

AURORA | Aurora police have shut down the RTD-A line serving Denver International Airport after a lethal incident at Sable Boulevard near East Smith Road in what investigators are saying could be a suicide.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details about the crash.

RTD is using buses to transport train passengers around the crime scene. Light-rail officials say to expect up to a 45-minute delay in using the A-Line for airport commuting.

Police expect to offer more details tonight.