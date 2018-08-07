2 Douglas County firefighters hurt in rollover tanker crash west of Castle Rock

DENVER | Two firefighters were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash as they were responding to a house fire south of Denver.

The roughly 3,000-gallon water tanker went off a rural road, through a fence and into a field just west of Castle Rock in Douglas County on Tuesday night. The firefighters were airlifted to a Denver-area hospital.

Kim Spuhler, a spokeswoman for South Metro Fire and the Franktown fire department , says the firefighters had to be cut out of the two-person truck, and their recovery is going to be an “uphill battle.”

Their names and conditions have not been released, and investigators have not said what led to the crash. The tanker is attached to Franktown Fire.

Several fire departments were responding to the blaze.