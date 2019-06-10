1 person dead after 2-car crash near Smoky Hill and Chambers Saturday

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include additional information provided by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

AURORA | One person died in Aurora on Saturday following a two-car crash near East Smoky Hill Road and Chambers Road, according to Aurora police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the person killed as Jennifer Beth Johnson, 29.

Johnson, a Centennial resident, died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to Lisa Vantine, spokeswoman for the local coroner’s office.

Officers responded to the south Aurora intersection shortly after 11 a.m. June 8 after receiving multiple reports of a serious crash in the area, according to police.

Investigators determined an SUV traveling south on Chambers was attempting to turn left onto Smoky Hill when it collided with a sedan traveling north on Chambers.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, where Johnson was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not specify whether Johnson was driving the SUV or the sedan. Neither vehicle was carrying additional passengers.

The fatal collision marks the 13th traffic-related death in the city this year.