1 dead in overnight Aurora officer-involved shooting

AURORA | Aurora police say one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting some time Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to Aurora police.
In a Tuesday morning tweet, police said that no officers were injured during the shooting in the 1400 block of South Kenton Street, and no other details were released.
Police said additional information would be forthcoming.
