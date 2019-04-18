Man charged in death of state trooper during blizzard

GREELEY | A 58-year-old man has been charged in the death of a Colorado State Patrol trooper who was struck and killed by a car during last month’s blizzard.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced that John G. Carpenter, of Centennial, was charged with failure to exercise due care when approaching a stationary vehicle that resulted in death and careless driving causing death.

Office spokeswoman Krista Henery says Carpenter was not arrested but was summoned to appear in court at Greeley on May 29.

A message left on a telephone listing for Carpenter was not immediately returned Thursday.

Authorities say Carpenter was driving a car that hit Cpl. Daniel Groves on March 13 as the trooper was helping a driver who had slid off Interstate 76.