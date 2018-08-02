Naked intruder police say sparked fatal police shooting was a gang member with lengthy arrest record

AURORA | The man police say barged into a north Aurora home — setting off a chaotic series of events that led to the homeowner gunning him down before the homeowner was killed by police — has a lengthy violent arrest history and was a known gang member.

Dajon Quinzell Harper, 26, had been arrested more than a dozen times as an adult in Colorado, according to state records.

In one of the cases, Aurora police say Harper opened fire at an ex-girlfriend while driving near East Mississippi Avenue and Potomac Street and assaulted an Aurora police officer.

According to an arrest affidavit in that 2013 case, after police arrested Harper, who went by the street name “Blackout,” he told them he only fired two shots at his ex-girlfriend because the revolver he had in the car at the time only had two rounds of ammunition.

The girlfriend told police Harper had been threatening her for days before the shooting. Before he opened fire, he rammed the back of her SUV in a gas station parking lot on East Alameda Avenue before following her several blocks south and shooting at her.

Police said in the affidavit that Harper was a member of the Park Hill Bloods street gang.

On facebook, Harper said he had a young daughter and posted several pictures of him and other young men flashing possible gang signs.

Harper’s other arrests include drug charges, assault and multiple counts of weapons possession.