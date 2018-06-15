FIZZLED: Aurora bans all fireworks on eve of legal sales

AURORA | With wildfires raging on the Western Slope and dire drought conditions on much of the Front Range, Aurora’s fire chief banned all fireworks across the city late Thursday.

The ban comes just a day before legal sales of a limited list of fireworks were set to start at more than a dozen temporary stands across Aurora.

Aurora Fire Chief Fernando Gray said the ban was necessary considering the dry conditions around much of the region. Gray’s decision came a few days after a similar decision by Arapahoe County officials to ban the use and sale of all fireworks in the unincorporated portions of the county.

In a statement, city officials said the city’s professional fireworks display on July 4 is still scheduled to go forward.

Aurora had long banned all fireworks citywide but last year city council voted to allow the sale and use of a limited number of fireworks, essentially anything that doesn’t explode or shoot into the air. The move brought Aurora in line with unincorporated Arapahoe County and the city of Centennial, which have allowed those types of fireworks for years. Denver and many other local municipalities maintain an across-the-board ban on fireworks.

This year’s ban means the 15 or so fireworks stands that were scheduled to open June 15 will be barred from doing so. In the statement, the city said those companies will get a refund of the licensing fees they already paid the city.

Last year, the 13 fireworks stands that dotted the city for the first time ever sold about $500,000 in fireworks, according to the city. Those stands sent the city $19,132 in sales taxes and $11,700 in fees.