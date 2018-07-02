Coroner IDs man shot by police at Aurora motel; no update on second police-shooting in a week

AURORA | The Arapahoe County coroner identified a man Monday killed by Aurora police near an East Colfax Avenue motel last week as Joey Lewis Bronson.

Bronson, 39, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was a homicide, the coroner said.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said last week that he reviewed body camera footage from some of the officers involved in the shooting and said it showed officers clearly shout for the man to drop his gun before the officers opened fire.

The June 27 incident remains under investigation, police said.

According to state records, Bronson has a lengthy arrest record in Colorado dating back to the 1990s that includes arrests on drug and weapons charges.

In a separate case, Aurora police shot another shooting suspect Friday afternoon near East Sixth Avenue and Billings Street who they said fled from officers who tried to arrest him. Officers said they found a gun near the man after he was fatally shot. The coroner has not yet released that man’s name.