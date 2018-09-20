BACKLIT: Peter Wanberg

Peter Wanberg is the owner/operator of Jubilee Coffee Roasters in Aurora. He opened the establishment in December of 2015, at the corner of Kenyon Street and Colfax Avenue. His family owns the warehouse where the coffee roaster is located and shares space with an art studio that Wanberg also owns. He rents out the studio space to various local artists. Outside of roasting beans and running a successful business, Wanberg likes to find himself outside, whether it be rock climbing or mountain biking. Just so long as he gets to breathe fresh air and feel the sun on his face.