BACKLIT: John Barry

John Barry is the current President and CEO for Wings Over the Rockies. He was been involved with the organization for 10 years, but has been in his current position for a year and a half. He is quite suitable for the position, given that he attended the Air Force Academy, was a fighter pilot in the Air Force for 30 years and retired from the Air Force as a 2-Star General. He was the Superintendent for Aurora Public Schools for seven years and works closely with the Denver Metro Boys and Girls Club. He’s also an avid fly fisherman. A hobby he has enjoyed for so long, it was hard to pin point a time length for how long he has been at the craft.

Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel