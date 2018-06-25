Aurora police search for missing teen

AURORA | Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who they say could be in danger.

Fenix Stanford was last seen June 15 near East Mississippi Avenue and South Potomac Street, police said.

Investigators described her as a black female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair, black eyes and braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, police said.

Initially police said only that Stanford was missing but later said she was in danger. Police said they couldn’t release further details about the case because Stanford is a juvenile and because the case is under investigation.

“Details aside, we assure you that we have Fenix’s safety in mind and that’s why we’re asking for your help in locating her,” police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information on Stanford to call 911.