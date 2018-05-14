Aurora police say pedestrian dies after being struck at 6th and Peoria

AURORA | A pedestrian hit by a car last week at East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street has died, police said.

The pedestrian, whose name and gender have not been released, was struck by a vehicle about 3:30 p.m., May 10 and died at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the incident.

Police said witnesses told them the pedestrian was at the crosswalk and began to cross against a red light and was struck. The person may have been using a cellphone when hit, police said.

The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene. Alcohol or speed were not factors, police said. The incident remains under investigation.