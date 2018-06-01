Aurora police double reward for details on Kasbah shooting that killed 1 hurt 3

AURORA | Police doubled the reward for information on a quadruple shooting that left one man dead outside an Aurora night club early Sunday morning.

Investigators are now offering $4,000 for information about who shot and killed Dejon Williams, 37, and wounded three others around 2 a.m. May 27.

The shooting happened outside the Kasbah Nightclub, 15373 E. Sixth Ave., near East Sixth Avenue and Helena Street in Aurora. Police said it stemmed from a fight inside the club.

When officers arrived, they found four adults who had been shot. All four were taken to local hospitals, where one man died from his injuries, police said.

Names and details on the status of the three wounded people have not been released.

Police said homicide detectives are following up multiple leads and trying to speak to any witness they can, but no arrests have been made.

“Detectives believe that there are other witnesses who have information about this incident or who may be able to identify the suspect. No piece of information, no matter how slight, is considered to be insignificant,” police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Alton Reed at 303-739-6068. Tipsters can also remain anonymous earn a $4,000 reward by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.