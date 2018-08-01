Aurora police chief says department ‘frustrated’ they can’t say more about cop shooting that left homeowner dead

1 of 3

AURORA | Two days after police gunned down a man who had killed an intruder inside his north Aurora home, police released a third statement apologizing for the dearth of official details that have trickled out thus far.

In the statement posted to youtube Wednesday, Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said the department “prides itself on getting info out as quickly as possible following a critical incident.”

But in this case, in a bizarre incident, where a police officer killed Gary Black inside his home early Monday morning seconds after Black killed a naked man who attacked his grandson, Metz said investigators are honoring a request from the Adams County district attorney’s office to hold off on releasing many details.

“We remain incredible frustrated that we are not able to get that information out to you in a more timely manner,” Metz said.

While police haven’t said much, lawyers for the Black family have spoken publicly about what the family says say happened.

According to Denver Channel 7, one of the lawyers, Sidartha Rathod, said a naked man stormed into the house and attacked Black’s 11-year-old son. The family called 911 for help and Black, a decorated Vietnam veteran, shot and killed the intruder.

Police then arrived and an officer shot and killed Black, Rathod said.

Metz said much of the information circulating about the case on social media has been inaccurate, but he didn’t mention specifics. He also didn’t say the version of events detailed by lawyers for Black’s family were inaccurate.

The statement Wednesday, which came on the heels of a similar statement posted to the department’s facebook page Tuesday night, didn’t discuss details about the incident but marked the first time the department formally identified the homeowner as Black. Metz also said in the statement that the department is reviewing body camera footage, but did not say whether the officer who shot Black had their body camera turned on at the time of the shooting.