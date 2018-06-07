Aurora man sentenced to 12 years in prison for $2 million IRS tax scam

AURORA | An Aurora man who federal prosecutors say worked with his mother to bilk the IRS for $2 million has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office in Denver said Jaquon Mucsarney, 37, was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said Mucsarney and his mother, Schosche Mucsarney, along with his girlfriend, Sherry Charleston, filed about 100 bogus tax returns usually in the name of made-up companies, the statement said.

“Mucsarney stole identities and used fake business names to line his own pockets,” U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer said in a statement announcing the sentence. “Thanks to our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, for the next twelve years Mucsarney’s real identity will be known to the Bureau of Prisons.”

Schosche Mucsarney was sentenced last year to five years probation and ordered to pay almost $200,000 in restitution. Charleston was sentenced early this year to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution.