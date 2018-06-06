Aurora man already on parole convicted of crime spree

AURORA | An Aurora man who committed multiple armed carjackings across four cities — and who was already on parole at the time and wearing an ankle monitor — has been convicted of a slew of crimes.

Tremaine Speer, 33, was convicted last week of 17 counts, according to the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office, including aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and second-degree assault.

“Without question, our community is safer with this serial carjacker and career criminal behind bars. Clearly, he was paroled too early,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement. “Within moments of being fitted with an ankle monitor, he is out on our streets repeatedly and wantonly threatening innocent Coloradans with injury or death. Speer is one of the fundamental reasons we have prisons.”

The spree happened in July 2016 and included crimes in Littleton, Aurora, Denver, Commerce City and Westminster.

Prosecutors said Speer used a handgun to confront drivers and steal their cars and other possessions. Speer is set for sentencing July 25.