Aurora carjacker gets 32 years for 2016 crime spree

AURORA | An Aurora man who went on a four-city armed carjacking spree while wearing a GPS ankle monitor has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

Tremaine Speer, 33, was convicted earlier this year of multiple felonies for the July 2016 crime spree and sentenced to 32 years in prison last week, prosecutors said

“This defendant terrorized seven strangers weeks after he got out of prison,” District Attorney George Brauchler said. “He continues to be violent, and has proven he is not a candidate for a lesser sentence. Our neighbors are safer the longer he is behind bars.”

The spree happened in July 2016 and included crimes in Littleton, Aurora, Denver, Commerce City and Westminster. In Aurora, Speer accosted a woman and her son as she pulled into her driveway and stole her car, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Speer used a handgun to confront drivers and steal their cars and other possessions.