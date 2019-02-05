2 bodies recovered from frozen lake in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION | Search and rescue crews have recovered the bodies of two men who drove a tracked snow vehicle onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice in western Colorado.

Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor announced Tuesday that a remote-operated vehicle found the bodies and the Sno-Cat vehicle at a depth of about 65 feet in Island Lake.

The Delta County coroner will confirm the identities of the bodies.

The men are believed to be 30-year-old Ryan Wells and 30-year-old Richard Colton, both of Delta, who were reported missing Sunday after they failed to check out of the Grand Mesa Lodge.

The lodge owner told authorities that Wells had brought the snow vehicle to the lodge and inquired about taking it out on the ice.