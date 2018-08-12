STEVINSON TOYOTA: Parts are parts; perks are Pepsi Center events

Stevinson Toyota: Stevinson Toyota is looking for a Parts Delivery Driver. You must drive an automatic transmission pick-up truck and lift a bunch of heavy car things into the pick-up truck.

What’s cool: Access to Pepsi Center events

Need to know: The perks are endless: health benefits, paid holiday and vacation leave.

Perfect for those of you who like cars and watching the Nuggets fail to make the playoffs once again.

https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=stevinson%20toyota&l=Aurora%2C%20CO&radius=0&vjk=b1a067729029ddb9