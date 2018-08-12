RENAISSANCE HOTEL: Drive a cheap vacation for yourself

Renaissance Hotel: Help others enjoy their vacation or untimely business conference by being a Bellman/Shuttle Driver at the Renaissance Hotel.

What’s cool: Marriott and PHG room discounts. No need to share a one-bed hotel room with five of your old college friends and three of their significant others when you go to Cancun this winter.

Need to know: Job pays $11.50/hour and offers health insurance, a discounted bus pass, access to an employee cafeteria, and employee parking. https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=renaissance%20stapleton%20hotel&l=Denver%2C%20CO&radius=0&vjk=f76b650afad1cdf8