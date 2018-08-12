HOSPITAL COURIERS: Save a life on the run

Hospital Couriers: Being a courier is a little more intense than “Get the thing from point A to B.” Okay, so technically that’s what it is — but sometimes the “thing” is medical equipment that helps save lives. Become a Medical Courier for Hospital Couriers.

What’s cool: A company vehicle is provided as well as a gas card. Plus, there’s a $250 signing bonus after 90 days.

Need to know: It pays $13/hour and is part or full-time.

While it’s not explicitly stated if you’ll be driving organs around, would you really want to pass up that opportunity?

