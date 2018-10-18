DIA – Hickory Farms sales associate

When you think of an airport, you must likely picture the planes, the security line bogged down by that one guy that gets angry and won’t remove his belt out of principle, and maybe even the horrible drop-off and pick-up areas where you can’t see anyone under six-foot-two. Time to add something else to that list: meat and cheese. That’s right, Hickory Farms is looking for Sale Associates.

What’s cool: 40 percent discount on goods, flexible work schedule, and a quarterly stay bonus where you get $0.50 per hour worked.

Need to know: Job is part-time and pays $14/hour.

So get ready to get a rude “get out of my way!” by the same exact guy that didn’t take his belt off in the security line.

