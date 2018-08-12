COLORADO JUDICIAL BRANCH: Legal eagles nest a long time

Colorado Judicial Branch: Colorado is a land of natural beauty with sweeping mountain valleys, raging rapids, and a strong bureaucratic legal system that maintains law and order. Colorado Judicial Branch (CJB) is looking for a Judicial Assistant.

What’s cool:Work and life balance has been rated especially high, as the CJB proclaims. On top of it, the average employee works here for 10 or more years.

Need to know: You will process cases for the judicial system. It pays $3,170-$4,633/month.

Make your parents proud and Franz Kafka frightened by joining the Colorado Judicial Branch.

https://www.its.courts.state.co.us/mosaic/careerApplyNow?positionNumber=5617