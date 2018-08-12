AMAZON: Rule the world and get more on weekends

Amazon: Be a part of the online retail conglomerate that may rule the world in 20 years by joining Amazon as a Warehouse Fulfillment Associate.

What’s cool: For you night owls out there, it’s $0.50 more per hour for weeknights and $1.00 for weekends.

Need to know: The job ranges from grocery shopping for Prime members to sorting packages in the warehouse. With an incredibly flexible schedule, Amazon offers part and full-time at $13.25/hour and $12.75/hour.

Who knew that working for a potentially dystopian megacorporations of the future could be such a sweet gig?

https://amazon.force.com/JobDetails?reqid=a0R0G000017DN2FUAW&setlang=en_US’