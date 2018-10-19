With just hundreds of ballots back, Democrats turning out early in Arapahoe County

AURORA | In Arapahoe County, more Democrats are voting earlier than their Republican and unaffiliated counterparts, according to very preliminary return counts.

As of Thursday evening, 648 of 363,399 registered voters have mailed their ballots, according to the county clerk’s office. That’s less than once percent of all registered voters.

267 Democrats have voted already, compared to 202 unaffiliated and 174 Republicans. 53 percent of those voters are male and 43 percent are female.

Ballots were mailed just this week.

It’s still too early to draw definitive results about voter turnout, but early voting is commonly seen as an indication of party enthusiasm.

Adams County numbers were too preliminary for accurate measurement.