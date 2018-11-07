SENTINEL POLS: Election Night Live — Huge GOP upsets brewing in Aurora, Arapahoe County

By
THE SENTINEL
-
579

Your rolling account of election night in Aurora, Colorado
and across the nation — check back throughout the night for frequent updates

7:50 p.m.

Highlights so far:

Looks like a blue tsunami in Aurora and across top state offices. Dems Jared Polis, Phil Weiser, and Jason Crow all in the lead so far.

MSNBC has called the race for Democrat Jason Crow, who was able to oust Colorado veteran GOP Congressman Mike Coffman from his 6th Congressional District seat.•

Other highlights so far:

• Democrat Tom Sullivan seems to be winning against GOP moderate Cole Wist in a customarily safe Republic House District 37 seat in Centennial.

• Embattled Democratic State Rep. Jovan Melton is winning handily against last-minute GOP challenger Lynn Meyers.

• Perennial Democratic candidate PK Kaiser is leading in a surprise upset against Arapahoe County incumbent GOP assessor Mark Scott.

• Another upset is developing with unknown Dem sheriff candidate Tyler Scott Brown leading against GOP incumbent Dave Walcher.

• Almost all statewide ballot amendment questions are failing in Arapahoe County, except for No. 111, regulation of payday loan centers.

VOTER TALLY — CANDIDATE RACES

OfficeCandidatePartytotal votesArapahoe CountyAdams CountyDouglas CountyStatewide
ArapCo Coroner Kelly C. LearREP1281201281200
Congress District 6Mike CoffmanREP109904708071545523642
Congress District 6Jason CrowDEM129588936231526620699
GovernorJared Polis DEM27181910463362553104633
GovernorWalker Stapleton REP203567770515090075616
GovernorBill Hammons UNI408415841624876
GovernorScott Helker LBR10732394837323052
Secretary of State Wayne WilliamsREP208048798945078877366
Secretary of State Jena GriswoldDEM2181671023036303052834
Secretary of State Amanda CampbellACN7813311029411762
Secretary of State Blake HuberAPV1816732697387
State Senator - District 24Beth Martinez HumanikREP201700201700
State Senator - District 24Faith WinterDEM254940254940
State Senator - District 24Donald OsbornLIB1357013570
State Senator - District 24Adam MatkowskyUNA2372023720
State Treasurer Brian WatsonREP206888789595039877531
State TreasurerDave YoungDEM2156361017676221251657
State Treasurer Gerald F. KilpatrickACN10119405536822382
Attorney General Phil WeiserDEM208590991975981549578
Attorney General George BrauchlerREP215265821805334979736
Attorney General William F. Robinson IIILBR11701455740023142
CU RegentLesley SmithDEM207363981455953849680
CU RegentKen MonteraREP194910736904798973231
CU RegentChristopher E. OtwellUNI4599190116491049
CU RegentJames K. TreibertLBR14126565842684200
State Rep - District 34Alexander "Skinny" WinklerREP77567756
State Rep - District 34Kyle MullicaDEM1091610916
State Rep - District 36 Mike WeissmanDEM117521175200
State Rep - District 37 Tom SullivanDEM153391533900
State Rep - District 37 Cole WistREP13385133850
State Rep - District 38 Chris KolkerDEM17561175610
State Rep - District 38 Susan BeckmanREP18076180760
State Rep - District 40 Janet BucknerDEM13626136260
State Rep - District 40 Richard Allen BassettREP859685960
State Rep - District 41  Lynn MyersREP829082900
State Rep - District 41 Jovan MeltonDEM13183131830
State Rep - District 42 Mike DonaldREP364136410
State Rep - District 42 Dominique JacksonDEM851185110
State Rep - District 56 Rod BockenfeldREP18877749911378
State Rep - District 56 Dave RoseDEM1314553867759
State Rep - District 56 Kevin GulbransonLBR1016312704
ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Don StricklandDEM21671216710na
ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Nancy N. SharpeREP23018230180na
ArapCo Commissioner - District 4Nancy JacksonDEM21068210680na
ArapCoCommissioner - District 4 Winfred Watt DealREP11059110590na
ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Joan LopezDEM89951899510na
ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Matt CraneREP93391933910na
ArapCo TreasurerSue SandstromREP1269971269970na
ArapCo Assessor Marc ScottREP85974859740na
ArapCo Assessor PK KaiserDEM94092940920na
ArapCo Sheriff Tyler Scott BrownDEM90853908530na
ArapCo Sheriff David C. WalcherREP82679826790na
ArapCo Sheriff Eric MulderLBR785978590

VOTER TALLY — BALLOT QUESTIONS

Ballot Question Total votesArapahoe CountyAdams CountyDouglas CountyStatewide
District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas Yes435030043503
District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas No603800060380
Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State LegislatureYes4362053635633677335869
Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State LegislatureNo8781497037787957794794
Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballotsYes6662855402265680769252
Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballotsNo5984094866395562856142
Amendment X - Hemp definitionYes7546796170076237675296
Amendment X - Hemp definitionNo5062884077144956449010
Amendment Y - State districtsYes9173417533297542788585
Amendment Y - State districtsNo37208029545937498
39123
Amendment Z - Congressional districtsYes9064167445267470287188
Amendment Z - Congressional districtsNo3728142965083699639310
Amendment A - Removing slavery from state ConstitiutionYes8387666867387133480694
Amendment A - Removing slavery from state ConstitiutionNo4527473629884247747282
Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schoolsYes5560644584765060946979
Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schoolsNo7531716063246376283085
Amendment 74 - Property rightsYes6255075026305983463043
Amendment 74 - Property rightsNo6869685653065466566997
Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidatesYes5085854262043598346398
Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidatesNo8404916846987539480399
Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projectsYes5301854262044811155870
Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projectsNo7737026352126584672644
Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportationYes5118914208434297348075
Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportationNo7982336454727166081101
Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loansYes9896028115418666191400
Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loansNo3057422427772660236363
Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and developmentYes5387244476054619844921
Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and developmentNo79122563388170710
86634
Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana salesYes43581405402571470
Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana salesNo43852406042949299
Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilitiesYes44427410503068309
Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilitiesNo42750398362452462
Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras Yes30404283311748325
Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras No57838536793699460
Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefightersYes57113529923620501
Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefightersNo29215271561800259
Aurora 3K - Broadband servicesYes63150586334054463
Aurora 3K - Broadband servicesNo21117195851271261
Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1)Yes25659227952864
Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1)No19950176762274
Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A Yes9898
Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A No344344
Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B Yes469469
Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B No11641164
South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B For Inclusion121121
South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B Against Inclusion3030
Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G Yes4738743722075303748630
Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7GNo4071322996155894048577

 

7:27 p.m.

Democrat Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed in Aurora Theater Shooting, leading against GOP moderate Cole Wist in state House District 37, a GOP stronghold.
#copolitics #coleg

7:20 p.m.

@JasonCrowCO6 leads Congressman 55% to 42% in early returns.

6:54 p.m.

Sentinel Reporter Kara Mason said Doubletree Hotel officials say there’s no free WiFi tonight because the hotel is full and those working the event would crash the WiFi server if they all got on it. Paid WiFi is $100. We’re at the mercy of cell towers, it would appear.

— Kara Mason

6:35 p.m.

Sentinel reporter Kara Mason says there’s not much more than reporters at the Jason Crow/Arapahoe County Democrats election night even at the Doubletree Hotel in Aurora. “I’ve arrived at #crowmentum. WiFi, sparse. Reporters, plenty. It’s calm. Come on, 7 o’clock,” Mason Tweeted.

“Somewhat better here,” Reporter Grant Stringer said from the state Dem event in Downtown Denver.  “They’re playing Fleetwood Mac. Hickenlooper here. Beto is up so folks are stoked.”

— City Desk

6 p.m.

Just before the polls close, more than 2.13 million Coloradans have voted in Tuesday’s election, surpassing state turnout in the last midterm election in 2014.

The Secretary of State’s Office says Democrats held a very slight advantage over Republicans as of 5 p.m.

More than 709,000 Democrats and 700,000 Republicans had voted.

So, too, did more than 693,000 unaffiliated voters.

More than 2.05 million Coloradans voted in the 2014 midterms.

Nearly 2.9 million cast ballots in 2016, a presidential year.

 

4 p.m.

More than 2 million Coloradans have cast ballots so far in Tuesday’s election.

That’s the latest turnout report from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Registered Democrats led Republicans and independents in returned ballots with just hours to go before polls close at 7 p.m.

More than 689,000 Democrats have voted, compared to nearly 680,000 Republicans and nearly 666,000 unaffiliated voters.

Nearly 1.1 million women have voted, compared to nearly 982,000 men.

— The Associated Press

