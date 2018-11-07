SENTINEL POLS: Election Night Live — Huge GOP upsets brewing in Aurora, Arapahoe County

Your rolling account of election night in Aurora, Colorado

and across the nation — check back throughout the night for frequent updates

1 of 4

7:50 p.m.

Highlights so far:

Looks like a blue tsunami in Aurora and across top state offices. Dems Jared Polis, Phil Weiser, and Jason Crow all in the lead so far.

MSNBC has called the race for Democrat Jason Crow, who was able to oust Colorado veteran GOP Congressman Mike Coffman from his 6th Congressional District seat.•

Other highlights so far:

• Democrat Tom Sullivan seems to be winning against GOP moderate Cole Wist in a customarily safe Republic House District 37 seat in Centennial.

• Embattled Democratic State Rep. Jovan Melton is winning handily against last-minute GOP challenger Lynn Meyers.

• Perennial Democratic candidate PK Kaiser is leading in a surprise upset against Arapahoe County incumbent GOP assessor Mark Scott.

• Another upset is developing with unknown Dem sheriff candidate Tyler Scott Brown leading against GOP incumbent Dave Walcher.

• Almost all statewide ballot amendment questions are failing in Arapahoe County, except for No. 111, regulation of payday loan centers.

VOTER TALLY — CANDIDATE RACES

Office Candidate Party total votes Arapahoe County Adams County Douglas County Statewide ArapCo Coroner Kelly C. Lear REP 128120 128120 0 Congress District 6 Mike Coffman REP 109904 70807 15455 23642 Congress District 6 Jason Crow DEM 129588 93623 15266 20699 Governor Jared Polis DEM 271819 104633 62553 104633 Governor Walker Stapleton REP 203567 77051 50900 75616 Governor Bill Hammons UNI 4084 1584 1624 876 Governor Scott Helker LBR 10732 3948 3732 3052 Secretary of State Wayne Williams REP 208048 79894 50788 77366 Secretary of State Jena Griswold DEM 218167 102303 63030 52834 Secretary of State Amanda Campbell ACN 7813 3110 2941 1762 Secretary of State Blake Huber APV 1816 732 697 387 State Senator - District 24 Beth Martinez Humanik REP 20170 0 20170 0 State Senator - District 24 Faith Winter DEM 25494 0 25494 0 State Senator - District 24 Donald Osborn LIB 1357 0 1357 0 State Senator - District 24 Adam Matkowsky UNA 2372 0 2372 0 State Treasurer Brian Watson REP 206888 78959 50398 77531 State Treasurer Dave Young DEM 215636 101767 62212 51657 State Treasurer Gerald F. Kilpatrick ACN 10119 4055 3682 2382 Attorney General Phil Weiser DEM 208590 99197 59815 49578 Attorney General George Brauchler REP 215265 82180 53349 79736 Attorney General William F. Robinson III LBR 11701 4557 4002 3142 CU Regent Lesley Smith DEM 207363 98145 59538 49680 CU Regent Ken Montera REP 194910 73690 47989 73231 CU Regent Christopher E. Otwell UNI 4599 1901 1649 1049 CU Regent James K. Treibert LBR 14126 5658 4268 4200 State Rep - District 34 Alexander "Skinny" Winkler REP 7756 7756 State Rep - District 34 Kyle Mullica DEM 10916 10916 State Rep - District 36 Mike Weissman DEM 11752 11752 0 0 State Rep - District 37 Tom Sullivan DEM 15339 15339 0 0 State Rep - District 37 Cole Wist REP 13385 13385 0 State Rep - District 38 Chris Kolker DEM 17561 17561 0 State Rep - District 38 Susan Beckman REP 18076 18076 0 State Rep - District 40 Janet Buckner DEM 13626 13626 0 State Rep - District 40 Richard Allen Bassett REP 8596 8596 0 State Rep - District 41 Lynn Myers REP 8290 8290 0 State Rep - District 41 Jovan Melton DEM 13183 13183 0 State Rep - District 42 Mike Donald REP 3641 3641 0 State Rep - District 42 Dominique Jackson DEM 8511 8511 0 State Rep - District 56 Rod Bockenfeld REP 18877 7499 11378 State Rep - District 56 Dave Rose DEM 13145 5386 7759 State Rep - District 56 Kevin Gulbranson LBR 1016 312 704 ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Don Strickland DEM 21671 21671 0 na ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Nancy N. Sharpe REP 23018 23018 0 na ArapCo Commissioner - District 4 Nancy Jackson DEM 21068 21068 0 na ArapCoCommissioner - District 4 Winfred Watt Deal REP 11059 11059 0 na ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez DEM 89951 89951 0 na ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Matt Crane REP 93391 93391 0 na ArapCo Treasurer Sue Sandstrom REP 126997 126997 0 na ArapCo Assessor Marc Scott REP 85974 85974 0 na ArapCo Assessor PK Kaiser DEM 94092 94092 0 na ArapCo Sheriff Tyler Scott Brown DEM 90853 90853 0 na ArapCo Sheriff David C. Walcher REP 82679 82679 0 na ArapCo Sheriff Eric Mulder LBR 7859 7859 0

VOTER TALLY — BALLOT QUESTIONS

Ballot Question Total votes Arapahoe County Adams County Douglas County Statewide District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas Yes 43503 0 0 43503 District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas No 60380 0 0 60380 Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State Legislature Yes 436205 363563 36773 35869 Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State Legislature No 878149 703778 79577 94794 Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballots Yes 666285 540226 56807 69252 Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballots No 598409 486639 55628 56142 Amendment X - Hemp definition Yes 754679 617007 62376 75296 Amendment X - Hemp definition No 506288 407714 49564 49010 Amendment Y - State districts Yes 917341 753329 75427 88585 Amendment Y - State districts No 372080 295459 37498

39123 Amendment Z - Congressional districts Yes 906416 744526 74702 87188 Amendment Z - Congressional districts No 372814 296508 36996 39310 Amendment A - Removing slavery from state Constitiution Yes 838766 686738 71334 80694 Amendment A - Removing slavery from state Constitiution No 452747 362988 42477 47282 Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schools Yes 556064 458476 50609 46979 Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schools No 753171 606324 63762 83085 Amendment 74 - Property rights Yes 625507 502630 59834 63043 Amendment 74 - Property rights No 686968 565306 54665 66997 Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidates Yes 508585 426204 35983 46398 Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidates No 840491 684698 75394 80399 Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projects Yes 530185 426204 48111 55870 Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projects No 773702 635212 65846 72644 Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportation Yes 511891 420843 42973 48075 Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportation No 798233 645472 71660 81101 Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loans Yes 989602 811541 86661 91400 Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loans No 305742 242777 26602 36363 Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and development Yes 538724 447605 46198 44921 Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and development No 791225 633881 70710

86634 Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana sales Yes 43581 40540 2571 470 Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana sales No 43852 40604 2949 299 Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities Yes 44427 41050 3068 309 Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities No 42750 39836 2452 462 Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras Yes 30404 28331 1748 325 Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras No 57838 53679 3699 460 Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefighters Yes 57113 52992 3620 501 Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefighters No 29215 27156 1800 259 Aurora 3K - Broadband services Yes 63150 58633 4054 463 Aurora 3K - Broadband services No 21117 19585 1271 261 Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1) Yes 25659 22795 2864 Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1) No 19950 17676 2274 Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A Yes 98 98 Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A No 344 344 Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B Yes 469 469 Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B No 1164 1164 South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B For Inclusion 121 121 South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B Against Inclusion 30 30 Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G Yes 473874 372207 53037 48630 Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G No 407132 299615 58940 48577

7:27 p.m.

Democrat Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed in Aurora Theater Shooting, leading against GOP moderate Cole Wist in state House District 37, a GOP stronghold.

#copolitics #coleg

7:20 p.m.

@JasonCrowCO6 leads Congressman 55% to 42% in early returns.

6:54 p.m.

Sentinel Reporter Kara Mason said Doubletree Hotel officials say there’s no free WiFi tonight because the hotel is full and those working the event would crash the WiFi server if they all got on it. Paid WiFi is $100. We’re at the mercy of cell towers, it would appear.

— Kara Mason

6:35 p.m.

Sentinel reporter Kara Mason says there’s not much more than reporters at the Jason Crow/Arapahoe County Democrats election night even at the Doubletree Hotel in Aurora. “I’ve arrived at #crowmentum. WiFi, sparse. Reporters, plenty. It’s calm. Come on, 7 o’clock,” Mason Tweeted.

“Somewhat better here,” Reporter Grant Stringer said from the state Dem event in Downtown Denver. “They’re playing Fleetwood Mac. Hickenlooper here. Beto is up so folks are stoked.”

— City Desk

6 p.m.

Just before the polls close, more than 2.13 million Coloradans have voted in Tuesday’s election, surpassing state turnout in the last midterm election in 2014.

The Secretary of State’s Office says Democrats held a very slight advantage over Republicans as of 5 p.m.

More than 709,000 Democrats and 700,000 Republicans had voted.

So, too, did more than 693,000 unaffiliated voters.

More than 2.05 million Coloradans voted in the 2014 midterms.

Nearly 2.9 million cast ballots in 2016, a presidential year.

4 p.m.

More than 2 million Coloradans have cast ballots so far in Tuesday’s election.

That’s the latest turnout report from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Registered Democrats led Republicans and independents in returned ballots with just hours to go before polls close at 7 p.m.

More than 689,000 Democrats have voted, compared to nearly 680,000 Republicans and nearly 666,000 unaffiliated voters.

Nearly 1.1 million women have voted, compared to nearly 982,000 men.

— The Associated Press