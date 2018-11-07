SENTINEL POLS: Election Night Live — Huge GOP upsets brewing in Aurora, Arapahoe County

Your rolling account of election night in Aurora, Colorado
and across the nation — check back throughout the night for frequent updates
7:50 p.m.
Highlights so far:
Looks like a blue tsunami in Aurora and across top state offices. Dems Jared Polis, Phil Weiser, and Jason Crow all in the lead so far.
MSNBC has called the race for Democrat Jason Crow, who was able to oust Colorado veteran GOP Congressman Mike Coffman from his 6th Congressional District seat.•
Other highlights so far:
• Democrat Tom Sullivan seems to be winning against GOP moderate Cole Wist in a customarily safe Republic House District 37 seat in Centennial.
• Embattled Democratic State Rep. Jovan Melton is winning handily against last-minute GOP challenger Lynn Meyers.
• Perennial Democratic candidate PK Kaiser is leading in a surprise upset against Arapahoe County incumbent GOP assessor Mark Scott.
• Another upset is developing with unknown Dem sheriff candidate Tyler Scott Brown leading against GOP incumbent Dave Walcher.
• Almost all statewide ballot amendment questions are failing in Arapahoe County, except for No. 111, regulation of payday loan centers.
VOTER TALLY — CANDIDATE RACES
|Office
|Candidate
|Party
|total votes
|Arapahoe County
|Adams County
|Douglas County
|Statewide
|ArapCo Coroner
|Kelly C. Lear
|REP
|128120
|128120
|0
|Congress District 6
|Mike Coffman
|REP
|109904
|70807
|15455
|23642
|Congress District 6
|Jason Crow
|DEM
|129588
|93623
|15266
|20699
|Governor
|Jared Polis
|DEM
|271819
|104633
|62553
|104633
|Governor
|Walker Stapleton
|REP
|203567
|77051
|50900
|75616
|Governor
|Bill Hammons
|UNI
|4084
|1584
|1624
|876
|Governor
|Scott Helker
|LBR
|10732
|3948
|3732
|3052
|Secretary of State
|Wayne Williams
|REP
|208048
|79894
|50788
|77366
|Secretary of State
|Jena Griswold
|DEM
|218167
|102303
|63030
|52834
|Secretary of State
|Amanda Campbell
|ACN
|7813
|3110
|2941
|1762
|Secretary of State
|Blake Huber
|APV
|1816
|732
|697
|387
|State Senator - District 24
|Beth Martinez Humanik
|REP
|20170
|0
|20170
|0
|State Senator - District 24
|Faith Winter
|DEM
|25494
|0
|25494
|0
|State Senator - District 24
|Donald Osborn
|LIB
|1357
|0
|1357
|0
|State Senator - District 24
|Adam Matkowsky
|UNA
|2372
|0
|2372
|0
|State Treasurer
|Brian Watson
|REP
|206888
|78959
|50398
|77531
|State Treasurer
|Dave Young
|DEM
|215636
|101767
|62212
|51657
|State Treasurer
|Gerald F. Kilpatrick
|ACN
|10119
|4055
|3682
|2382
|Attorney General
|Phil Weiser
|DEM
|208590
|99197
|59815
|49578
|Attorney General
|George Brauchler
|REP
|215265
|82180
|53349
|79736
|Attorney General
|William F. Robinson III
|LBR
|11701
|4557
|4002
|3142
|CU Regent
|Lesley Smith
|DEM
|207363
|98145
|59538
|49680
|CU Regent
|Ken Montera
|REP
|194910
|73690
|47989
|73231
|CU Regent
|Christopher E. Otwell
|UNI
|4599
|1901
|1649
|1049
|CU Regent
|James K. Treibert
|LBR
|14126
|5658
|4268
|4200
|State Rep - District 34
|Alexander "Skinny" Winkler
|REP
|7756
|7756
|State Rep - District 34
|Kyle Mullica
|DEM
|10916
|10916
|State Rep - District 36
|Mike Weissman
|DEM
|11752
|11752
|0
|0
|State Rep - District 37
|Tom Sullivan
|DEM
|15339
|15339
|0
|0
|State Rep - District 37
|Cole Wist
|REP
|13385
|13385
|0
|State Rep - District 38
|Chris Kolker
|DEM
|17561
|17561
|0
|State Rep - District 38
|Susan Beckman
|REP
|18076
|18076
|0
|State Rep - District 40
|Janet Buckner
|DEM
|13626
|13626
|0
|State Rep - District 40
|Richard Allen Bassett
|REP
|8596
|8596
|0
|State Rep - District 41
|Lynn Myers
|REP
|8290
|8290
|0
|State Rep - District 41
|Jovan Melton
|DEM
|13183
|13183
|0
|State Rep - District 42
|Mike Donald
|REP
|3641
|3641
|0
|State Rep - District 42
|Dominique Jackson
|DEM
|8511
|8511
|0
|State Rep - District 56
|Rod Bockenfeld
|REP
|18877
|7499
|11378
|State Rep - District 56
|Dave Rose
|DEM
|13145
|5386
|7759
|State Rep - District 56
|Kevin Gulbranson
|LBR
|1016
|312
|704
|ArapCo Commissioner - District 2
|Don Strickland
|DEM
|21671
|21671
|0
|na
|ArapCo Commissioner - District 2
|Nancy N. Sharpe
|REP
|23018
|23018
|0
|na
|ArapCo Commissioner - District 4
|Nancy Jackson
|DEM
|21068
|21068
|0
|na
|ArapCoCommissioner - District 4
|Winfred Watt Deal
|REP
|11059
|11059
|0
|na
|ArapCo Clerk and Recorder
|Joan Lopez
|DEM
|89951
|89951
|0
|na
|ArapCo Clerk and Recorder
|Matt Crane
|REP
|93391
|93391
|0
|na
|ArapCo Treasurer
|Sue Sandstrom
|REP
|126997
|126997
|0
|na
|ArapCo Assessor
|Marc Scott
|REP
|85974
|85974
|0
|na
|ArapCo Assessor
|PK Kaiser
|DEM
|94092
|94092
|0
|na
|ArapCo Sheriff
|Tyler Scott Brown
|DEM
|90853
|90853
|0
|na
|ArapCo Sheriff
|David C. Walcher
|REP
|82679
|82679
|0
|na
|ArapCo Sheriff
|Eric Mulder
|LBR
|7859
|7859
|0
VOTER TALLY — BALLOT QUESTIONS
|Ballot Question
|Total votes
|Arapahoe County
|Adams County
|Douglas County
|Statewide
|District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas
|Yes
|43503
|0
|0
|43503
|District Court Judge - 18th Judicial District - Douglas
|No
|60380
|0
|0
|60380
|Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State Legislature
|Yes
|436205
|363563
|36773
|35869
|Amendment V - Age minimum for service in State Legislature
|No
|878149
|703778
|79577
|94794
|Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballots
|Yes
|666285
|540226
|56807
|69252
|Amendment W - Condensing amount of text per question on county ballots
|No
|598409
|486639
|55628
|56142
|Amendment X - Hemp definition
|Yes
|754679
|617007
|62376
|75296
|Amendment X - Hemp definition
|No
|506288
|407714
|49564
|49010
|Amendment Y - State districts
|Yes
|917341
|753329
|75427
|88585
|Amendment Y - State districts
|No
|372080
|295459
|37498
|39123
|Amendment Z - Congressional districts
|Yes
|906416
|744526
|74702
|87188
|Amendment Z - Congressional districts
|No
|372814
|296508
|36996
|39310
|Amendment A - Removing slavery from state Constitiution
|Yes
|838766
|686738
|71334
|80694
|Amendment A - Removing slavery from state Constitiution
|No
|452747
|362988
|42477
|47282
|Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schools
|Yes
|556064
|458476
|50609
|46979
|Amendment 73 - Increasing funding for public schools
|No
|753171
|606324
|63762
|83085
|Amendment 74 - Property rights
|Yes
|625507
|502630
|59834
|63043
|Amendment 74 - Property rights
|No
|686968
|565306
|54665
|66997
|Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidates
|Yes
|508585
|426204
|35983
|46398
|Amendment 75 - Raising campaign spending limits in state races with wealthy candidates
|No
|840491
|684698
|75394
|80399
|Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projects
|Yes
|530185
|426204
|48111
|55870
|Prop 109 - Funding for public transportation projects
|No
|773702
|635212
|65846
|72644
|Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportation
|Yes
|511891
|420843
|42973
|48075
|Prop 110 - Tax increase for transportation
|No
|798233
|645472
|71660
|81101
|Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loans
|Yes
|989602
|811541
|86661
|91400
|Prop 111 - Expanding regulations on payday loans
|No
|305742
|242777
|26602
|36363
|Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and development
|Yes
|538724
|447605
|46198
|44921
|Prop 112 - Oil and gas setbacks from homes and development
|No
|791225
|633881
|70710
|86634
|Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana sales
|Yes
|43581
|40540
|2571
|470
|Aurora 3G - Medical marijuana sales
|No
|43852
|40604
|2949
|299
|Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities
|Yes
|44427
|41050
|3068
|309
|Aurora 3H - Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities
|No
|42750
|39836
|2452
|462
|Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras
|Yes
|30404
|28331
|1748
|325
|Aurora 3I - Red-light cameras
|No
|57838
|53679
|3699
|460
|Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefighters
|Yes
|57113
|52992
|3620
|501
|Aurora 3J - More training and longer probation for police, firefighters
|No
|29215
|27156
|1800
|259
|Aurora 3K - Broadband services
|Yes
|63150
|58633
|4054
|463
|Aurora 3K - Broadband services
|No
|21117
|19585
|1271
|261
|Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1)
|Yes
|25659
|22795
|2864
|Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J Ballot Issue 5A ( 1)
|No
|19950
|17676
|2274
|Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A
|Yes
|98
|98
|Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Issue 6A
|No
|344
|344
|Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B
|Yes
|469
|469
|Tallyn's Reach Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Issue 6B
|No
|1164
|1164
|South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B
|For Inclusion
|121
|121
|South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District Ballot Question 7B
|Against Inclusion
|30
|30
|Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G
|Yes
|473874
|372207
|53037
|48630
|Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G
|No
|407132
|299615
|58940
|48577
7:27 p.m.
Democrat Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed in Aurora Theater Shooting, leading against GOP moderate Cole Wist in state House District 37, a GOP stronghold.
#copolitics #coleg
7:20 p.m.
@JasonCrowCO6 leads Congressman 55% to 42% in early returns.
6:54 p.m.
Sentinel Reporter Kara Mason said Doubletree Hotel officials say there’s no free WiFi tonight because the hotel is full and those working the event would crash the WiFi server if they all got on it. Paid WiFi is $100. We’re at the mercy of cell towers, it would appear.
6:35 p.m.
Sentinel reporter Kara Mason says there’s not much more than reporters at the Jason Crow/Arapahoe County Democrats election night even at the Doubletree Hotel in Aurora. “I’ve arrived at #crowmentum. WiFi, sparse. Reporters, plenty. It’s calm. Come on, 7 o’clock,” Mason Tweeted.
“Somewhat better here,” Reporter Grant Stringer said from the state Dem event in Downtown Denver. “They’re playing Fleetwood Mac. Hickenlooper here. Beto is up so folks are stoked.”
6 p.m.
Just before the polls close, more than 2.13 million Coloradans have voted in Tuesday’s election, surpassing state turnout in the last midterm election in 2014.
The Secretary of State’s Office says Democrats held a very slight advantage over Republicans as of 5 p.m.
More than 709,000 Democrats and 700,000 Republicans had voted.
So, too, did more than 693,000 unaffiliated voters.
More than 2.05 million Coloradans voted in the 2014 midterms.
Nearly 2.9 million cast ballots in 2016, a presidential year.
4 p.m.
More than 2 million Coloradans have cast ballots so far in Tuesday’s election.
That’s the latest turnout report from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Registered Democrats led Republicans and independents in returned ballots with just hours to go before polls close at 7 p.m.
More than 689,000 Democrats have voted, compared to nearly 680,000 Republicans and nearly 666,000 unaffiliated voters.
Nearly 1.1 million women have voted, compared to nearly 982,000 men.
— The Associated Press