ELECTION 2018: Voter results for local and statewide races

|Congress District 6
|Mike Coffman
|REP
|109904
|70807
|15455
|23642
|
|Congress District 6
|Jason Crow
|DEM
|129588
|93623
|15266
|20699
|
|
|Governor
|Jared Polis
|DEM
|271819
|104633
|62553
|104633
|
|Governor
|Walker Stapleton
|REP
|203567
|77051
|50900
|75616
|
|Governor
|Bill Hammons
|UNI
|4084
|1584
|1624
|876
|
|Governor
|Scott Helker
|LBR
|10732
|3948
|3732
|3052
|
|
|Secretary of State
|Wayne Williams
|REP
|208048
|79894
|50788
|77366
|
|Secretary of State
|Jena Griswold
|DEM
|218167
|102303
|63030
|52834
|
|Secretary of State
|Amanda Campbell
|ACN
|7813
|3110
|2941
|1762
|
|Secretary of State
|Blake Huber
|APV
|1816
|732
|697
|387
|
|
|State Senator - District 24
|Beth Martinez Humanik
|REP
|20170
|0
|20170
|0
|
|State Senator - District 24
|Faith Winter
|DEM
|25494
|0
|25494
|0
|
|State Senator - District 24
|Donald Osborn
|LIB
|1357
|0
|1357
|0
|
|State Senator - District 24
|Adam Matkowsky
|UNA
|2372
|0
|2372
|0
|
|
|State Treasurer
|Brian Watson
|REP
|206888
|78959
|50398
|77531
|
|State Treasurer
|Dave Young
|DEM
|215636
|101767
|62212
|51657
|
|State Treasurer
|Gerald F. Kilpatrick
|ACN
|10119
|4055
|3682
|2382
|
|
|Attorney General
|Phil Weiser
|DEM
|213912
|104519
|59815
|49578
|
|Attorney General
|George Brauchler
|REP
|219495
|86320
|53439
|79736
|
|Attorney General
|William F. Robinson III
|LBR
|11701
|4557
|4002
|3142
|
|
|CU Regent
|Lesley Smith
|DEM
|207363
|98145
|59538
|49680
|
|CU Regent
|Ken Montera
|REP
|194910
|73690
|47989
|73231
|
|CU Regent
|Christopher E. Otwell
|UNI
|4599
|1901
|1649
|1049
|
|CU Regent
|James K. Treibert
|LBR
|14126
|5658
|4268
|4200
|
|
|State Rep - District 34
|Alexander "Skinny" Winkler
|REP
|7756
|7756
|
|State Rep - District 34
|Kyle Mullica
|DEM
|10916
|10916
|
|State Rep - District 36
|Mike Weissman
|DEM
|11752
|11752
|0
|0
|
|State Rep - District 36
|Richard J. Bowman
|REP
|8988
|8988
|
|State Rep - District 37
|Tom Sullivan
|DEM
|15339
|15339
|0
|0
|
|State Rep - District 37
|Cole Wist
|REP
|13385
|13385
|0
|
|State Rep - District 38
|Chris Kolker
|DEM
|17561
|17561
|0
|
|State Rep - District 38
|Susan Beckman
|REP
|18076
|18076
|0
|
|State Rep - District 40
|Janet Buckner
|DEM
|13626
|13626
|0
|
|State Rep - District 40
|Richard Allen Bassett
|REP
|8596
|8596
|0
|
|State Rep - District 41
| Lynn Myers
|REP
|8290
|8290
|0
|
|State Rep - District 41
|Jovan Melton
|DEM
|13183
|13183
|0
|
|State Rep - District 42
|Mike Donald
|REP
|3641
|3641
|0
|
|State Rep - District 42
|Dominique Jackson
|DEM
|8511
|8511
|0
|
|State Rep - District 56
|Rod Bockenfeld
|REP
|18877
|7499
|11378
|
|State Rep - District 56
|Dave Rose
|DEM
|13145
|5386
|7759
|
|State Rep - District 56
|Kevin Gulbranson
|LBR
|1016
|312
|704
|
|
|ArapCo Commissioner - District 2
|Don Strickland
|DEM
|21671
|21671
|0
|na
|ArapCo Commissioner - District 2
|Nancy N. Sharpe
|REP
|23018
|23018
|0
|na
|ArapCo Commissioner - District 4
|Nancy Jackson
|DEM
|21068
|21068
|0
|na
|ArapCoCommissioner - District 4
|Winfred Watt Deal
|REP
|11059
|11059
|0
|na
|
|ArapCo Clerk and Recorder
|Joan Lopez
|DEM
|89951
|89951
|0
|na
|ArapCo Clerk and Recorder
|Matt Crane
|REP
|93391
|93391
|0
|na
|
|ArapCo Treasurer
|Sue Sandstrom
|REP
|126997
|126997
|0
|na
|
|ArapCo Assessor
|Marc Scott
|REP
|85974
|85974
|0
|na
|ArapCo Assessor
|PK Kaiser
|DEM
|94092
|94092
|0
|na
|
|ArapCo Sheriff
|Tyler Scott Brown
|DEM
|90853
|90853
|0
|na
|ArapCo Sheriff
|David C. Walcher
|REP
|82679
|82679
|0
|na
|ArapCo Sheriff
|Eric Mulder
|LBR
|7859
|7859
|0
|
|