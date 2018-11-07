ELECTION 2018: Voter results for local and statewide races

OfficeCandidatePartytotal votesArapahoe CountyAdams CountyDouglas CountyStatewide
ArapCo Coroner Kelly C. LearREP1281201281200
Congress District 6Mike CoffmanREP109904708071545523642
Congress District 6Jason CrowDEM129588936231526620699
GovernorJared Polis DEM27181910463362553104633
GovernorWalker Stapleton REP203567770515090075616
GovernorBill Hammons UNI408415841624876
GovernorScott Helker LBR10732394837323052
Secretary of State Wayne WilliamsREP208048798945078877366
Secretary of State Jena GriswoldDEM2181671023036303052834
Secretary of State Amanda CampbellACN7813311029411762
Secretary of State Blake HuberAPV1816732697387
State Senator - District 24Beth Martinez HumanikREP201700201700
State Senator - District 24Faith WinterDEM254940254940
State Senator - District 24Donald OsbornLIB1357013570
State Senator - District 24Adam MatkowskyUNA2372023720
State Treasurer Brian WatsonREP206888789595039877531
State TreasurerDave YoungDEM2156361017676221251657
State Treasurer Gerald F. KilpatrickACN10119405536822382
Attorney General Phil WeiserDEM2139121045195981549578
Attorney General George BrauchlerREP219495863205343979736
Attorney General William F. Robinson IIILBR11701455740023142
CU RegentLesley SmithDEM207363981455953849680
CU RegentKen MonteraREP194910736904798973231
CU RegentChristopher E. OtwellUNI4599190116491049
CU RegentJames K. TreibertLBR14126565842684200
State Rep - District 34Alexander "Skinny" WinklerREP77567756
State Rep - District 34Kyle MullicaDEM1091610916
State Rep - District 36 Mike WeissmanDEM117521175200
State Rep - District 36 Richard J. BowmanREP89888988
State Rep - District 37 Tom SullivanDEM153391533900
State Rep - District 37 Cole WistREP13385133850
State Rep - District 38 Chris KolkerDEM17561175610
State Rep - District 38 Susan BeckmanREP18076180760
State Rep - District 40 Janet BucknerDEM13626136260
State Rep - District 40 Richard Allen BassettREP859685960
State Rep - District 41  Lynn MyersREP829082900
State Rep - District 41 Jovan MeltonDEM13183131830
State Rep - District 42 Mike DonaldREP364136410
State Rep - District 42 Dominique JacksonDEM851185110
State Rep - District 56 Rod BockenfeldREP18877749911378
State Rep - District 56 Dave RoseDEM1314553867759
State Rep - District 56 Kevin GulbransonLBR1016312704
ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Don StricklandDEM21671216710na
ArapCo Commissioner - District 2 Nancy N. SharpeREP23018230180na
ArapCo Commissioner - District 4Nancy JacksonDEM21068210680na
ArapCoCommissioner - District 4 Winfred Watt DealREP11059110590na
ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Joan LopezDEM89951899510na
ArapCo Clerk and Recorder Matt CraneREP93391933910na
ArapCo TreasurerSue SandstromREP1269971269970na
ArapCo Assessor Marc ScottREP85974859740na
ArapCo Assessor PK KaiserDEM94092940920na
ArapCo Sheriff Tyler Scott BrownDEM90853908530na
ArapCo Sheriff David C. WalcherREP82679826790na
ArapCo Sheriff Eric MulderLBR785978590

