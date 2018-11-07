GOP State Rep. Susan Beckman holds small lead over Democratic newcomer

AURORA | Republican state Rep. Susan Beckman is clinging to a narrow lead over her Democratic challenger in the race to represent House District 38, according to the latest returns from the Secretary of State’s office.

As of about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, Beckman was leading Kolker by about 1.4 percentage points or 650 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s office. About 40,000 votes have been cast so far in the race.

Kolker is a financial planner with Christopher Lee Financial in Centennial. He is a former high school history teacher and married to a middle school teacher.

Beckman, a former Littleton city council member and Arapahoe county Commissioner, was first elected to the HD 38 seat in 2016 after defeating Democrat Robert Bowen by a double-digit margin.

House District 38 covers Littleton and Centennial, while also butting up against Columbine, Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch. The district runs along State Highway 470 to the south and kisses Chatfield State Park in its southwest corner.