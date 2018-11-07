Aurora state Rep. Janet Buckner keeps HD40 blue, defeating Richard Allen Bassett

AURORA | Aurora Democrat Janet Buckner will hold onto her seat in House District 40. She won 61 percent of the vote in the district.

Her challenger Richard Allen Bassett was a political newcomer who described his political philosophy on his website as “classical liberalism.” Basset told the Sentinel in an interview earlier this year he works as security guard. He grew up in Aurora.

The seat, which belonged previously to Buckner’s husband John, has long been blue.

Buckner is currently the vice chair of the House Education Committee. Accordingly, she’s put an emphasis on education legislation during her time at the state Capitol.

“Education is my passion because I am a former teacher and I know that education is the key to success. I want to make sure schools get the appropriate funding so class sizes do not increase,” she said of her goals for the 2018 legislative session. “In addition, I want to make sure that essential personnel for schools is not decreased so that our educational institutions can function effectively. Finally, cutting down on unnecessary testing will allow teachers to focus more on the curriculum and spend more time educating our students.”

She sponsored a bill this year along with Senate Republicans to create a program aimed to address the teacher shortage in rural Colorado. That legislation got a seal of approval from both chambers and was signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Buckner’s platform also includes focusing in on women’s health, equal pay and veterans issues.

“I have an incredible amount of respect for anyone who is currently serving, served in the past, or are planning on serving in the military in the future. It is so important that our veterans get the services and assistance that they need and deserve,” she wrote on her website. “I will personally work for all veterans to ensure that they are getting the medical and mental health assistance that they need. This means holding our veterans offices and facilities accountable for their actions while also promoting efficient and effective care for all of our respected veterans who have so honorably served our country.”