AURORA | Political pundits have dubbed the 2018 Midterm Elections as the most important election of our lifetimes.

There’s no arguing the ballot is chock full of controversial races and a bevy of ballot questions.

Below are links to our 2018 voter guide content to help you make an informed decision.

Congress

State

Arapahoe County

Adams County

Commissioner District 4: Steve O’Dorisio vs Joyce Thomas

Commissioner District 3: Erik Hansen vs Emma Pinter

Sheriff: Mike McIntosh vs Rick Reigenborn

Clerk: Stan Martin vs Josh Zygielbaum

State Legislature

HD 40: Janet Buckner vs Allan Bassett