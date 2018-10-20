AURORA | Political pundits have dubbed the 2018 Midterm Elections as the most important election of our lifetimes.

There’s no arguing the ballot is chock full of controversial races and a bevy of ballot questions.

Below are links to our 2018 voter guide content to help you make an informed decision.

CLICK HERE for information about the election, with resources about whom to contact if you have problems or questions.

CLICK HERE for a run down of Sentinel Colorado endorsements and links to each endorsement editorial.

Congress

6th District: Jason Crow vs Mike Coffman

State 

Governor: Jared Polis vs Walker Stapleton
Attorney General: George Brauchler vs Phil Weiser
Secretary of State: Wayne Williams vs Jena Griswold
Treasurer: Dave Young vs Brian Watson

Arapahoe County

Commissioner District 2: Nancy Sharpe vs Don Strickland
Commissioner District 4: Winifred Deal vs Nancy Jackson
Clerk: Matt Crane vs Joan Lopez
Sheriff: Dave Walcher vs Tyler Brown vs Eric Mulder
Assessor: Marc Scott vs PK Kaiser

Adams County

Commissioner District 4: Steve O’Dorisio vs Joyce Thomas 

Commissioner District 3:  Erik Hansen vs Emma Pinter

Sheriff: Mike McIntosh vs Rick Reigenborn

Clerk: Stan Martin vs Josh Zygielbaum

State Legislature

HD 30: Dafna Michaelson vs Susan Kochevar
HD 34: Kyle Mullica vs Skinny Winkler
HD 36: Richard Bowman vs Mike Weissman
HD 37: Tom Sullivan vs Cole Wist
HD 38: Susan Beckman vs Chris Kolker

HD 40: Janet Buckner vs Allan Bassett

HD 41: Jovan Melton vs Lynn Meyers
HD 42: Mike Donald vs Dominique Jackson
HD 56: Dave Rose vs  Kevin Gulbranson vs Rod Bockenfield

Ballot Questions

V. Age of state representative candidates
W. Changing retention ballots
Y & Z. Congressional and state redistricting
A. Jail Labor
73. School Funding
74. Takings
75. Campaign Finance
109. Fix Our Damn Roads
110. Transportation expansion
111. Payday lenders
112: Petroleum Setbacks
5A: APS school funding
3G, 3H: Medical Marijuana
3I: Ban red-light cameras
3J: Police Training
3K: Broadband in Aurora

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR